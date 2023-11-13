IIM Lucknow Activates CAT 2023 Official Mock Test Link At iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link

IIM Lucknow Activates CAT 2023 Official Mock Test Link At iimcat.ac.in | Official Website

The mock links for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 are activated now on the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT Aspirants can visit the site and appear for the mock exam which is being conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow (IIM – Lucknow).

The Common Admission Test (CAT) for the year 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023 through Computer Based Test or CBT mode.

Direct Link Here to appear for CAT 2023 Mock test

Steps to appear for CAT 2023 mock:

Visit the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the “CAT 2023 Mock Test Links.”

Click on the mock test link for your category.

Enter your CAT 2023 registration number and password.

Click on the “Submit” button to start the test.

Once you have completed the test, click on the “Submit” button to finish.

Candidates can acquaint themselves with the CAT exam syllabus and format by attempting the official mock tests.

The questions asked in the mock tests are somewhat similar to those on the actual test.