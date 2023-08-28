IIM Kashipur Conducts Lecture Series Under 'G20 University Connect'

IIM Kashipur | www.iimkashipur.ac.in

Kashipur: The Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur (IIM Kashipur) hosted a remarkable lecture series under the 'G20 University Connect' initiative to foster global awareness and nurture innovative thinking. The event was centered around the theme "Engaging Young Minds," resonating with the institute's commitment to grooming the leaders of tomorrow.

The lecture series commenced with the presence of a distinguished guest, Ambassador (Ms.) L. Savithri, an esteemed personality from the Ministry of External Affairs, India. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Professor K.N. Badhani, who delivered the welcoming remarks, setting an enthusiastic tone for the intellectual discourse that followed.

Ambassador (Ms.) L. Savithri's special lecture brought forth an insightful perspective on India's significant role in the G20 community. She applauded IIM Kashipur's recent achievement in securing the 19th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), highlighting the institution's rapid ascent in the educational landscape. She emphasized the rich diversity of IIM Kashipur and encouraged students to extract valuable lessons from their academic journey.

