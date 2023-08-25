IIM Kashipur Introduces Digital Empowerment & Interdisciplinary Learning In Alignment With NEP 2020

IIM Kashipur | www.iimkashipur.ac.in

Kashipur: IIM Kashipur is dedicated to Digital Empowerment and Capacity Building through the National Education Policy (NEP) for working professionals. NEP 2020 envisages the following goals for higher education – (a) develop thoughtful individuals with one or more areas of specialization – namely sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, and languages, as well as professional, technical, and vocational subjects, (b) help individuals achieve personal accomplishment and prepare them for productive contributions to society and (c) enable achievement of economic independence.

A branch of higher education, namely, technical education, covers several specializations such as life and health sciences, engineering, and management. NEP (2020) expects high demand for skilled professionals in these sectors. Further, there is a need for an interdisciplinary approach to skilling individuals and a closer collaboration between academia and industry.

NEP (2020) suggests focusing on emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3-D machining, big data analysis, machine learning, genomic studies, biotechnology, nanotechnology, and neuroscience.

These areas are critical to developing better health, environment, and sustainable solutions. IIM Kashipur has been aligning its programs toward achieving the goals of higher education formulated in NEP 2020. A key obstacle in realizing the aspirations of working people is access to quality education.