IIM Indore Executive MBA placements attract highest package of Rs 70 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An average CTC offered to EPGP (Executive Post Graduate Program in Management) Class of 2022 at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore reaches an all-time high.

EPGP (Executive Post Graduate Program in Management) is a highly sought flagship one-year full-time residential MBA program at IIM Indore. EPGP scaled new heights in campus recruitment for the graduating class of 2022. The average CTC offered to the EPGP Class of 2022 grew by 28% to 25.4 LPA compared to last year. A total of 57 offers were rolled out to a class strength of 57 students.

The highest domestic offer grew by a massive 114% to 70 LPA compared to last year.

The average of the top 25% of the offers made to EPGP participants climbed up to 35.5 LPA, while the average of the top 50% of the offers was at an impressive 30.6 LPA.

The cohort witnessed 105% growth in the average package post-MBA compared to the average pre-MBA package.

“The stellar placement season witnessed by EPGP Class of 2022 is an outcome of the perseverance and persistent sincere efforts by the Institute, faculty, and students. We wish to thank our corporate recruitment partners for showing immense faith in the capabilities of our EPGP participants to become business leaders of tomorrow. EPGP participants are also provided with significant international exposure through the International Immersion Program by SDA Bocconi and Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) projects with the University of Liverpool Management School (ULMS)”, said Prof Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore.

Some of the roles offered were Senior Director, Vice President, Industry Principal, Senior Product Manager, Senior Manager, Lead Consultant, and Solution Architect.

Sixty-two, including thirty-four first time recruiters, participated in the campus hiring for the EPGP Class of 2022. Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Cognizant Business Consulting, Conga, Decimal Technologies, Ernst & Young, FarEye, Hashedin by Deloitte, Hilti, IBM Consulting, Incture Tech, Infosys Management Consulting, Jio Platforms, MAQ Software, Mphasis, Philips, Publicis Sapient, Quantiphi, Standard Chartered and Virtusa were some of the prominent recruiters, among others.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:32 PM IST