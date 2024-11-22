IIM CAT 2024: Exam On November 24; Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2024), which is required for admission to postgraduate management programs (PGP) at IIMs and other participating MBA colleges, will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) on Sunday, November 24.

You need to bring the CAT admit card 2024 with you to enter the exam centre. The IIM CAT 2024 admit card was made available on the institute's official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT exam timings:

Shift 1 - 8:30 am to 10:30 am (Morning session)

Shift 2 - 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm (Afternoon session)

Shift 3- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm (Evening session)

Exam pattern:

The 2024 CAT exam will run for 120 minutes. Three areas will make up the CAT question paper: quantitative ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC).

Each component will take applicants 40 minutes to finish. They have to finish the previous section before they can go on to the next one.

Things to bring:

A passport-sized photo is attached to two copies of the CAT 2024 admit card.

One photo ID.

PwD candidates must bring a scribe certificate if they require scribe services at the testing location.

A medical certificate certified by an MBBS physician is required for candidates with medical conditions.

With prior authorisation, students with diabetes are permitted to bring fruits.

Exam Guidelines:

CAT 2024 admit card and the photo that was uploaded with the CAT 2024 application form should be attached.

Electronic devices, watches, cell phones, Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and stationary items including pens, paper, wallets, and purses are prohibited for candidates.

Candidates are not allowed to wear caps, goggles, or clothing with pockets.

It is forbidden to wear closed shoes, belts, jewellery, or metal items within the CAT testing facility.

Candidates should either not bring any luggage or make their own arrangements because there won't be a place to drop off items at the CAT exam centre in 2024.

A digital copy of a photo ID or CAT admission card will not be recognised as a legitimate document.

We will not accept requests to change the exam location or time.

During admission and testing, candidates must comply with the CAT 2024 test centre staff. Candidacy may be cancelled for any type of misdemeanour.

The CAT exam center's grounds will not be open to parents or guardians.