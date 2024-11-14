IIM Calcutta Releases Mock Exam For CAT 2024 with Additional Support For PwD Students; Direct Links Here

IIM Calcutta | File

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has launched the mock exam link for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024), along with a navigation guide. Additionally, two more CAT practice test links for blind, low-vision and PwD candidates have been added to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT mock test includes past years' question papers, designed for a total duration of 120 minutes for non-PwD applicants, with 40 minutes allocated to each of the three sections. PwD applicants will receive an extra 40 minutes to complete the CAT exam.

The sample exam site features a 'Submit' option for each section, allowing candidates to navigate between sections within the 40-minute time limit. However, during the actual exam, candidates must complete each section within the allotted time before moving on to the next.

IIM Calcutta stated, “The purpose of this Mock Test is not to reveal the exam pattern for CAT 2024. The number, type, and arrangement of questions, as well as the timing of sections in the Mock Exam, are indicative and may vary each year as determined by CAT authorities.”

IIM CAT Mock Test 2024: Direct Links

CAT mock test link for Non-PwD candidates: Click here

CAT mock test link for PwD candidates (blind/low vision): Click here

CAT mock test link for other PwD candidates: Click here

How to Access the IIM CAT Mock Test 2024

Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the CAT mock test link.

Enter your registration number and password to log in. A dummy registration number and password are already provided for the mock test.

Press the F11 key to review the “General Instructions,” then click on 'I agree to the above terms and conditions.'

Click the ‘I am ready to begin’ link to start the mock test.

A calculator is available on the top right side of the screen.

The question palette on the right will display the status of each question.

Use the arrows to navigate up and down the screen.

To deselect a response, click the question number on the palette and then click the ‘Clear Response’ button.

Click the ‘Save and Next’ button to submit your answers.

You will have the option to select ‘Mark for Review & Next’ to revisit your answers.

For PwD candidates with blindness or low vision, a screen magnification option is available.