IIM Mumbai Launches MBA In Sustainability Management, Admissions Open Until January 31, 2025

IIM Mumbai, formerly NITIE, is situated in Powai, Mumbai. | File

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) has opened admissions for the MBA Program in Sustainability Management, aimed at empowering leaders who are ready to drive positive environmental and social change.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) can apply for the program before January 31, 2025 via CAT-2024 score.

“This cutting-edge MBA program is designed for individuals who are passionate about making an impact in sustainability, offering them the knowledge, skills, and strategic insights required to navigate and lead in the evolving global business landscape,” the institute said in a statement.

“By integrating sustainability with core management principles, the course aims to produce leaders who can drive meaningful change across industries while balancing environmental, economic, and social priorities,” IIM Mumbai statement added.

The program, according to the B-school, emphasises a multidisciplinary approach, integrating environmental science, policy-making, ethics, corporate responsibility, and sustainable business strategies into the traditional MBA curriculum. The program will also feature hands-on learning, industry collaborations, and case studies from sustainability leaders.

“The MBA in sustainability management will enable students to seamlessly integrate operations, supply chain management, and business strategy with sustainability, environmental management, safety management, and corporate social responsibility (CSR), all guided by comprehensive ESG frameworks,” the statement by IIM Mumbai added.

The programme also seeks to explore the realm of environmental and social laws and policies and ESG analytics, empowering students to make discerning decisions that align seamlessly with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

Consistently ranking among the top B-schools in India, IIM Mumbai is a leader in management education in the country and ranked sixth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024 among Management institutes across India. It currently has around 1,200 students enrolled across various programs.