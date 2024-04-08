IIM Bodh Gaya Hosts 6th Annual Convocation | Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya successfully hosted its 6th Annual Convocation on April 7, 2024 for 245 graduating students.

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, attended the event as the Chief Guest alongside his spouse, Dr.(Smt.) Sudesh Dhankhar. The ceremony commenced with a welcome address delivered by Shri Uday Kotak, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIM Bodh Gaya. Mr Kotak briefly illustrated the founding of IIM Bodh Gaya in 2015 and its journey to date being among the top 5 IIMs in the country in terms of the number of students on campus.

Mr Kotak said “we were given a challenge and an opportunity, and we took it up with all the board members, getting together and turning the government’s vision into reality.”

Dr. Vinita Singh Sahay, Director of IIM Bodh Gaya, presented the Annual Report for the academic year 2022-2023, highlighting the institute's achievements and new state of the art infrastructural developments. In her speech, she mentioned the competitive spirit of IIM Bodh Gaya’s students which positioned the institution in the "Top 10 B-Schools" by Unstop. Dr Sahay also reiterated the successful 100% placement of the students of the graduating batch.

The Chief Guest awarded Scholastic Medals and degrees to the graduating students. These medals were awarded in three categories: Chairman's, Director's, and IIM Bodh Gaya's gold medals for best students received by Mr Amardyuti Basu, Mr Deepak Sharma, and Mr Sujit Anil Chaubey, respectively. Shri Dhankhar spoke to the graduates about the importance of upholding democratic principles and the transformative power of education in driving social change.

Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar, and Shri Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Ayog were also present at the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with the closing remarks by Shri Uday Kotak, who expressed his pride in the graduating students and their potential to contribute to the nation’s growth.