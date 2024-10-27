Coal India Limited Invites Applications for Management Trainee Recruitment Through GATE 2024 Scores

Representative Image | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for Management Trainee (MT) positions, inviting applications from eligible candidates through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 scores. The registration for a total of 640 posts will begin on October 29, 2024, and interested candidates can apply through the official CIL website at coalindia.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill various management trainee positions across multiple engineering disciplines, including Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, and more. This initiative is part of Coal India's commitment to strengthening its workforce and enhancing operational efficiency.

Eligibility

To be eligible for these positions, candidates must have qualified in the GATE 2024 exam in the relevant discipline. Additionally, applicants must hold a degree in the respective engineering field with a minimum percentage as specified in the official recruitment notification.

Steps to apply

The registration process will be conducted entirely online. Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit the official Coal India Limited website: coalindia.in.

2. Navigate to the “Careers” section.

3. Click on the link for Management Trainee Recruitment 2024.

4. Fill out the application form with the required details.

5. Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.

6. Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

The application window will remain open until November 28, 2024. Candidates are advised to complete their applications well ahead of the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

What next?

Following the submission of applications, candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE 2024 scores. The selection process will include a personal interview, which will assess the candidates’ technical knowledge and overall suitability for the MT positions. Candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website for updates and further information regarding the recruitment process.