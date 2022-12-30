e-Paper Get App
Coal India Limited entrusts B Veera Reddy additional charge of Director (Finance)

The appointment is for a period of six months w.e.f. 29th December 2022 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
B Veera Reddy | Image credit: Wikipedia
The Ministry of Coal has entrusted the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), CIL to Dr. B. Veera Reddy, Director (Technical), CIL on the Board of Coal India Limited (CIL), as per an exchange filing.

The appointment is for a period of six months, w.e.f. 29th December 2022 or until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

He has assumed the additional charge of Director (Finance), CIL on 29th December 2022. The announcement is as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

