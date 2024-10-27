 MPPGCL Recruitment 2024: Registration On mppgcl.mp.gov.in Before November 20
Registration for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers across Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical trades have begun

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
The application process for Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has begun for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers across Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical trades. The eligible candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website, mppgcl.mp.gov.in. The application deadline is on November 20, 2024.

"Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (M.P. Power Generating Company Limited), formerly part of the M.P. State Electricity Board, is a wholly owned enterprise of the Madhya Pradesh Government and operates in the field of power generation within the state. M.P.P.J.K.L.I. invites applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Production) for the operation and maintenance of its thermal and hydro power plants, the construction of new plants, and other needs," stated the official notification.

How to apply?

To apply for MPPGCL Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited website at mppgcl.mp.gov.in.

2. Go to the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section and locate the MPPGCL Recruitment 2024 notification.

3. Register as a new user or log in with existing credentials, providing required details like your name, contact information, and email.

4. Fill in all details carefully, upload scanned documents like your photograph, signature, and educational certificates in the prescribed format.

5. Submit the application fee via online payment options (credit card, debit card, net banking, etc.).

6. Verify all details before submitting. After submission, download or print the application confirmation for future reference.

Application fees

The application fees for MPPGCL Recruitment 2024 are as follows:

- General/OBC Candidates: ₹1,200

- SC/ST/PwD Candidates: ₹600

These fees are typically paid online via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. Always check the official notification for any updates or changes to the fees.

