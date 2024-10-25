Railway Recruitment Boards Released Revise Exam Schedule For ALP, JE, And RPF SI Positions

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released an revised exam schedule for a number of positions, such as Metallurgical Supervisor, Junior Engineer (JE), Technician, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), and Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector (RPF SI). The prior exam dates are impacted by this alteration, which was made for administrative reasons.

Revised exam dates:

CEN 01/2024 ALP exams: 25th November 2024 to 29th November 2024

CEN RPF 01/2024 RPF SI exams: 2nd December 2024 to 12th December 2024

CEN 02/2024 Technician exams: 18th December 2024 to 29th December 2024

CEN 03/2024 JE, CMA, and Metallurgical Supervisor exams: 13th December 2024 to 17th December 2024

The exam city and date details are accessible ten days prior to the exam date, and candidates must download their e-call letters four days prior to the exam. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card to the exam centre, where biometric authentication linked to Aadhaar is required.

Candidates are advised by RRBs to stay alert for fake job offers and consult official websites for updates. Computer-based tests are used to make decisions only on the basis of merit.