RRB To Release Application Status For JE, DMS, & CMA Recruitment Today, Know How To Check

Picture for representation

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the application status for the Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA), Chemical Supervisors (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisors (Research) recruitment examination today, October 23. Candidates can check their application status at rrbapply.gov.in.

Under employment notice CEN No. 03/2024, RRBs will inform candidates whether their applications are 'provisionally accepted,' 'provisionally accepted with conditions,' or 'rejected' (with reasons). SMS and email notifications will also be sent regarding application status. The RRB stated, “While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates, RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical mistake.”

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 vacancies, including 17 for Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research positions at RRB Gorakhpur. The remaining 7,934 vacancies are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant roles across different RRBs.

The recruitment exam is scheduled for December 6 to 13. Candidates aged between 18 and 36 years as of January 1, 2024, were eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes two stages of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and a medical examination.

There will be negative marking in the CBT, with one-third of the total marks deducted for incorrect answers.

The application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, Female, Transgender, Minorities, Ex-Servicemen, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, and ₹500 for others. Candidates who appear in the first CBT will receive a partial refund of their application fee after bank charges are deducted.

For assistance, candidates can contact the RRBs at 9592-001-188 or 0172-565-3333 or email rrb.help@csc.gov.in.