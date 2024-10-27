 BSEB Releases Answer Key for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Exam
BSEB Releases Answer Key for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Exam

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer keys for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This release offers candidates the chance to review their performance and raise objections if discrepancies are found in the answers provided.

The Class 6 entrance exam for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, a prestigious residential school in Bihar, was conducted by BSEB to select deserving students for the academic year 2024-2025. The answer keys provide clarity on the questions asked in the examination, with keys available for all the sets of question papers distributed during the test.

How to access answer key?

To access the answer key, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BSEB website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam section.

3. Click on the link for the Class 6 Entrance Exam Answer Key 2024.

4. Download the PDF file and check the answers against their responses.

Candidates can submit objections

The BSEB has also opened a window for candidates to submit objections to any answers they believe are incorrect. Objections can be submitted online through the portal until the specified deadline. The board will review all submissions, and any necessary corrections will be made before finalizing results.

