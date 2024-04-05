IIM Ranchi Completes Placement Season, Highest CTC Stands At 37.8 LPA

IIM Ranchi | Special Arrangement

Ranchi: The Indian Institute of Management Ranchi (IIM Ranchi) has announced the achievement of final placement for the class of 2022-24 and the summer placement season for the class of 2023-25.

The institute has successfully concluded its campus recruitment program for the MBA, MBA-Human Resource (HR), and MBA- Business Analytics (BA) batches of 2022-24. Despite a struggling labour market, the students secured lucrative roles across role domains.

For the flagship MBA programme, a diverse array of 76 companies participated in the recruitment process, resulting in an average CTC package of 18.69 Lakhs per annum (LPA). The average CTC of the top 25%ile was 24.5 Lakhs per annum, and the highest CTC was 37.8 LPA.

The MBA-Human Resource Management batch attracted the interest of 33 leading companies, achieving an average CTC of 18.36 LPA. The average CTC of the batch increased by 12.6%, and the median CTC increased by 13.8%. This year, the number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) received increased by 23.08%, and the highest CTC was 33.9 LPA.

The MBA-Business Analytics program saw the participation of 28 companies, and the average CTC increased by 16.5% to reach 19.12 LPA. The average CTC of the top 25%ile increased by 36.8%, and for the top 10%ile rose by 52.8%. The highest CTC increased by 56.56% to 34.9 LPA.

Internship Placements

In the summer placements, 85 reputed companies provided internship opportunities to MBA students, and the average stipend offered stood at 1.25 Lacs per month. For the MBA- Human Resource Management batch, 29 prominent companies offered internships with an average stipend of 1.48 Lacs per month. Similarly, the average stipend for the MBA-Business Analytics program was 1.38 lacs from internships provided by 38 companies.

