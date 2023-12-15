IIFT MBA 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow at iift.ac.in | Pixabay

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade will soon end the registration process for IIFT MBA admission 2024 tomorrow. Those interested can apply through the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in.

IIFT MBA registration is being conducted to get admissions into the prestigious Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

Selection process

The Institute will take admissions on the basis of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will soon release the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT). CAT 2023 was held on November 26th in 3 slots.

The registration for NRI candidates applying for admission to the IIFT MBA program in 2024 will commence on January 15, 2024, and conclude on March 15, 2024.

The group discussion, extempore, and interview processes are scheduled to take place in March or April 2024, with classes commencing in July 2024.

Those applicants registering themselves for the IIFT MBA program 2024 must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum duration of 3 years in any discipline and at least 50% marks.

However, candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories will receive a 5% relaxation in the qualifying degree exam marks.

The Indian Institute Foreign Trade (IIFT) has 3 campuses in India; Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada.

Steps to apply for IIFT MBA 2024:

Go to the official website at iift.ac.in

Then on the homepage click on registration link.

Fill the registration form by entering the required details.

Login by entering credentials generated during registration

Fill in the application form

Upload required documents and submit the fee

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.