IGNOU TEE 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download

IGNOU TEE 2024 | IGNOU

The admit cards for the December 2024 term-end exam were made public today by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). You may get the IGNOU December TEE admit cards at ignou.ac.in. From December 2, 2024, to January 9, 2025, the IGNOU December 2024 TEE will take place for both online and open distance learning programs.

How to download?



-Go to ignou.ac.in

-Click the link for the admission card.

-Enter your credentials, including your program name and enrolment number.

-Download and submit the IGNOU December 2024 TEE admission card.



Copies must be downloaded and printed by the students. Important details like exam dates, times, venue location, and enrolment number are included on the admit card.

IGNOU TEE 2024

The IGNOU 2024 TEE for December will take place this year in two sessions: the morning session will run from 10 am to 1 pm, and the evening session will run from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU TEE comprises:

1. Theory exams

2. Practical exams (for select programs)

3. Project work (for select programs)

4. Assignments (carry 30% weightage in final marks)

IGNOU is a distance learning university that conducts TEE for its students twice a year, typically in June and December. The examination assesses students' knowledge and understanding of the course material.