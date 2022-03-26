IGNOU re-extends admission dates for UG, PG programmes, check details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for new admission to PG and UG programmes — both online and in-person — till March 31, 2022. Re-registration for the January 2022 session will proceed in the same manner. To apply for UG and PG programmes, interested applicants should go to the official IGNOU websites, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

This extension does not apply to semester-based or merit-based programmes.

The IGNOU notified candidates in an official notification that the deadline for fresh and re-admissions to all PG and UG programmes — both online and ODL — has now been extended till March 31, 2022.

Here's how to register:

1) Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

2) Click on new registration for fresh admission or log in with your registered credentials.

3) Enter all the required personal details and education qualifications.

4) Upload the required documents and pay application fees.

5) Press the submit button and save the form

The deadline for registration and re-registration for the January 2022 session was originally set for March 5, but was extended to March 15, then to March 25, and has now been shifted to March 31, 2022.

Candidates interested in ODL programmes can apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The available online programmes may be applied for at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, and applicants can re-register for the next year/semester at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:04 PM IST