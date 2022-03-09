IGNOU PhD entrance exam: Provisional Answer key released, know how to download at nta.ac.in

The provisional answer key and question paper for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU PhD) 2021 admission exam have been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the exam can get the answer key on the official website, nta.ac.in.

On February 24, the NTA held the PhD entrance exam in 30 cities around the country using the Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

Here's how to download the provisional answer key:

1) Visit the university's official website at ignou.nta.ac.in.

2) Log in using your application number and date of birth.

3) Click the link for question papers and marked responses.

4) Download the answer key.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the answer key may do so between March 7 and March 9, till 9 p.m. A processing charge of Rs 200 per question is required for submitting a challenge.

The challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

