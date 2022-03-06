IGNOU Admissions 2022: January session registration deadline extended

The last day to register for the January term has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates can apply online through the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for the ODL programme at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, until March 15.

The deadline for registration and re-registration for the January 2022 session was previously set for March 5. Students should read the instructions carefully before proceeding to onlinerr.ignou.ac.in and clicking the "Proceed for re-registration" button after checking the box indicating that they have read the instructions.

Here's how to register

1) Go to the official website

2) Select the 'application process' link.

3) Login using your credentials.

4) Fill out the application form, and attach documents.

5) Pay your application fees, and submit your application.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Registration for wheat procurement at MSP extended to March 10

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 06:35 PM IST