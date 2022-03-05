Madhya Pradesh: Registration for wheat procurement at MSP extended to March 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The registration date for wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been extended from March 5 to March 10, according to state government officials.

Till now, 17 lakh farmers have registered for selling wheat at MSP. The support price of one quintal of wheat has been fixed at Rs 1937 by the state government.

The farmers may approach for registration at the facility centres being run at Gram Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat and Tehsil. Apart from this, farmers will also be able to register at Public Service Center and Cyber ​​Cafe. At the same time, for mobile registration, one can visit the website www.mpeuparjan.nic.in

Farmers will also get the facility to select which centre and on which date they will bring and sell the produce. For this they can use both these options at the time of registration.

Previous year's registration will not be valid, farmers will have to make a new registration. Farmers will be able to register at the Kiosk and Public Service Centre with a fee of Rs 50.

This time the method of wheat procurement has changed. Under this, now the farmers will be identified by the use of filters and thumb impressions. A system has been made to link the survey number of measles with Aadhaar to buy wheat from the farmers and ensure payment to the right person.

While registering farmers, Aadhaar card should be linked with land book, Aadhar card, bank passbook, bank account.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Date extended for admission in Excellence and Model Schools

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:04 AM IST