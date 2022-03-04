Bhopal: Date extended for admission in Excellence and Model Schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School education department has extended the dates for admissions in Excellence and Model Schools across the state. Now aspirants can apply for admission till March 13, said an official from the school education department.

Director of State Open School, PR Tiwari said that the dates for applications and exams –both have been extended. “Now the students who have appeared for final exams of class 8 or those who have passed class 8 can appear in the exams that are scheduled on March 27. Earlier the entrance test was slated on March 13,” said Tiwari.

There are over 201 Model Schools and 43 Excellence Schools across the state where students can take admissions in class 9 for the next academic session. Open School Education Board Website).

Students can choose the school and district through the website.

Director and coordinator of entrance test, PR Tiwari said that more than 82,000 students have applied for admissions in these prestigious schools. “Considering high numbers of aspirants to take admissions in Model and Excellence Schools, the department has decided to extend the dates,” said Tiwari.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 05:15 PM IST