Bhopal: Newly appointed DGP Sudhir Saxena to join today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Friday issued an order, appointing 1987 batch IPS officer as director general of police (DGP).

Saxena, who was recently repatriated by the central government to his home cadre, will join the office on today evening, a senior official said.

Before taking over charge as chief of MP Police, he will join the farewell function of DGP Vivek Jauhari, who is retiring from his service, today. The function will be organized at Motilal Nehru Stadium.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 225 MP natives returned from Ukraine so far

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 03:03 PM IST