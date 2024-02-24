IGNOU January 2024 Session Registration Process Started, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is currently accepting registrations for its January 2024 session, offering a plethora of degrees, diplomas, and certificate programs in online, open, and distance learning (ODL) mode. Here's all you need to know about the registration process:

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline: February 29, 2024

Earlier Deadline Extensions: January 31 (deferred to February 15, then to February 29)

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Click on the 'new registration' tab on the homepage.

Log in if you are already registered, using your username and password.

Select your desired courses and fill out the admission form provided.

Upload the required documents as per the specified size and format.

Pay the prescribed fees and submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Document Requirements:

To apply for IGNOU's January 2024 open and distance learning (ODL) programs online, candidates need to upload the following documents:

Photograph of the candidate (file size less than 100 KB)

Signature (file size less than 100 KB)

Relevant educational qualifications (file size less than 200 KB)

Experience certificate (file size less than 200 KB)

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates (file size less than 200 KB)

Fee Refund Policy:

Full fee refund available before admission confirmation.

After admission confirmation, refunds are subject to a deduction of Rs 500, applicable after 15 days.

The registration portal is open for both Indian and international students. For open and distance learning (ODL) programs, register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, while for online mode programs, register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.