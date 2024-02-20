IGNOU's 37th Convocation: VP Dhankhar Honor Graduates, Know How To Download Certificate

IGNOU | IGNOU

The 37th Convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University is being held today, February 20, 2024. The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre will host the convocation ceremony. The major ceremony, which will be attended by Hon. Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, will take place at the IGNOU campus in New Delhi. Through the DigiLocker App, students who have finished their course of study can get their academic certificates.



The 37th Convocation ceremony will also take place at a number of IGNOU regional centers, including the University of Kashmir's Srinagar Center. Progonal certificates will be given to students who finished their study program in December 2022 and June 2023 during today's convocation ceremony.

The event will be live-streamed on the Gyan Darshan Channel and Swayam Pracha Channel.

Click Here for live streaming the convocation.



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presents Gold Medals to the students at the 37th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University at IGNOU, New Delhi

VP honored the students

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated the graduate students, their families, instructors, and friends during the 37th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). He discussed the importance of perseverance and hard effort in getting them to this noteworthy accomplishment.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the significance of the convocation ceremony in his speech, characterizing it as much more than a mere occasion. According to him, it represents an important turning point in the kids' lives and their academic trajectory.

How to download certificate?

Launch the app DigiLocker.

Log in with the necessary credentials.

Click on the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) after selecting the education category.

Select the certificate tab in step four.

Complete the necessary information and obtain the certificate.