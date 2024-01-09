IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out; Download Link Here | IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 on January 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the B.Ed Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

B.Ed entrance test answer key for the candidates will be available till January 16, 2024 through the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can send their query, if any to the email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in.

According to the notification, no queries will be entertained after January 16, 6 pm.

The official notification reads, "The Answer Key of B.Ed Entrance Test is uploaded on the University website till Tuesday evening i.e. January 16, 2024 (06.00 PM). The applicants are advised to send their query, if any to the Email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in on or before January 16, 2024."

The IGNOU BEd entrance exam for the January 2024 term took place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at multiple examination venues nationwide.

Steps to download IGNOU B.Ed answer key 2023:

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.