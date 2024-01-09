 IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can send their query, if any to the email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out; Download Link Here | IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 on January 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the B.Ed Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

B.Ed entrance test answer key for the candidates will be available till January 16, 2024 through the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can send their query, if any to the email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in.

According to the notification, no queries will be entertained after January 16, 6 pm.

The official notification reads, "The Answer Key of B.Ed Entrance Test is uploaded on the University website till Tuesday evening i.e. January 16, 2024 (06.00 PM). The applicants are advised to send their query, if any to the Email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in on or before January 16, 2024."

Read Also
IGNOU Extends Deadline For PhD, BSc Nursing, And BEd Entrance Exams
article-image

The IGNOU BEd entrance exam for the January 2024 term took place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at multiple examination venues nationwide.

Steps to download IGNOU B.Ed answer key 2023:

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read Also
IGNOU January 2024 Admission Registration Now Open, Check Last Date To Apply
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission To Conduct Combined Graduate Level Exam In 2024

Bihar Staff Selection Commission To Conduct Combined Graduate Level Exam In 2024

Governor R N Ravi Withdraws Notifications For VC Appointments At State-Run Varsities

Governor R N Ravi Withdraws Notifications For VC Appointments At State-Run Varsities

Twins From Mumbai Shine In ICAI CA Final Exam, Bag Top Ranks

Twins From Mumbai Shine In ICAI CA Final Exam, Bag Top Ranks

Mumbai's Deepak Ladha Secures All India Rank 40 In ICAI CA Final Exam

Mumbai's Deepak Ladha Secures All India Rank 40 In ICAI CA Final Exam