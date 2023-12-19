IGNOU January 2024 Admission Registration Now Open, Check Last Date To Apply

IGNOU January 2024 Admission Registration Now Open | File

The registration process for IGNOU January Admission 2024 has begun at Indira Gandhi National Open University. Registration for online, ODL, and distance learning courses is now open at ignou.ac.in, the official IGNOU website.

The application deadline is January 31, 2024.

Application fees

At the time of admission, a non-refundable Registration price will be assessed in addition to the first semester or year's program price. All program fees paid in advance will be reimbursed. Following admission confirmation, ₹500 will be deducted within 15 days, and ₹1000 will be deducted between 16 and 90 days after admission confirmation. Interested candidates should visit the IGNOU website for additional information.

How to apply:

Go to ignou.ac.in, the official website.

Click the available link for IGNOU January Admission 2024 on the homepage.

The candidates will see a new page with two links on it: Online and ODL.

Select the relevant link and fill in the required information.

Complete the application and pay the required application fees.

Upload and save the document.

Online applications are being accepted by IGNOU for entrance exams to three programs: PhD, Post Basic BSc Nursing, and Bachelor of Education (BEd). Interested candidates should visit the IGNOU website for additional information.

What is IGNOU?

Founded in 1985, Indira Gandhi National Open University—also referred to as IGNOU or IGNOU University—is regarded as one of the leading names in part-time and distant learning in India. The university provides services to over three million students both in India and internationally via its network of 67 regional centers, 21 schools, and 29 partner institutions abroad. More than 200 programs are available at the certificate, diploma, degree, and doctorate levels through IGNOU.