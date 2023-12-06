IGNOU Signs MoU With Open University Of Kenya To Improve Cooperation

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet Out at ignou.ac.in | File

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by The Open University of Kenya (OUK) and The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to improve cooperation in a number of areas.

The partnership, according to a press release from IGNOU, is focused on a number of areas, such as facilitating faculty and student mobility, utilizing state-of-the-art technology for teaching and learning, developing OUK staff capacity, developing curricula that meet market demands, pooling resources for e-learning platforms, collaborative research and development projects, and more.

Dr. Beatrice Inyangala, Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research, Ministry of Education, Kenya, and Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU, signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto.

The Kenyan delegates praised the University's endeavors during their visit to the IGNOU Electronic Media Production Center (EMPC) as part of the program.

What is IGNOU?

Founded in 1985, Indira Gandhi National Open University—also referred to as IGNOU or IGNOU University—is regarded as one of the leading names in part-time and distance learning in India. In 1987, the Indira Gandhi National Open University in Delhi started off with just two programs and a student body of about 4,500. Currently, the university provides services to over three million students both in India and internationally via its network of 67 regional centers, 21 schools, and 29 partner institutions abroad. More than 200 programs are available at the certificate, diploma, degree, and doctorate levels through IGNOU. IGNOU holds two admission cycles, one in January and one in July. Most courses have online registration openings in November for the January semester, and in May or June for the July session.