IGNOU Extends Deadline For PhD, BSc Nursing, And BEd Entrance Exams | Pixabay

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for the PhD entrance exam for the July 2023 session, as well as the BSc Nursing and BEd entrance exam for the January 2024 session.

Interested candidates now have until January 3, 2024, to submit their applications. The application process can be completed on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Initially, the deadline was set for December 31, 2023, and the registration process began on December 12.

The entrance examination took place on January 7, 2024, at various exam centers nationwide, with a duration of 2.30 hours.

Candidates who wish to register for the IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Extension of last date for Submission of Online Application Form for Entrance Test of Ph.D. (For July 2023 Session), B.Sc. Nursing & B. Ed. (For January 2024 Session)" link.

3. A new page will open, where candidates should click on the required degree link.

4. Register and proceed with the application.

5. Submit the application form.

6. Log in to the account and complete the application form.

7. Pay the required application fee.

8. Download and retain a hard copy of the application for future reference.