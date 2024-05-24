IGCSE March Result 2024: Science-To-Commerce Convert Scores 92.33% In IGCSE Board Exams

Prashoon Bhattacharjee |

Mumbai: Prashoon Bhattacharjee from Dr S Radhakrishnan International School, Malad, scored 92.33% in his class 10 commerce in the IGCSE board exams. Surprised by his good result, Bhattacharjee plans to become a Chartered Accountant.

“I went through the syllabus of all the subjects and then prioritised the subjects in order of the increasing difficulty level. I went through the past papers to gauge my understanding of the subject and once I was done, I moved to the other subject,” Bhattacharjee said.

He added that he stopped using social media while he was preparing for his exams and instead did group studies with friends. “All my friends were occupied with me and thus I did not get distracted easily because there was a level of accountability among all of us.”

Crediting his school for allowing him a stream change, Bhattacharjee said that initially he took up science in class 9 but after understanding that his interests lie in commerce, he requested his school for a stream change. “The school smoothly assisted in my transition. The teachers gave me individual attention and really helped me in getting hold of the subject.”

“I scored around 85% in my prelims, so an increase in percentage was a surprise to me. I was actually surprised by my marks in Business Studies, English and Economics,” he added.