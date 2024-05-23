 IGCSE March Results 2024: "I Do Not Want To Get Stuck In Corporate World," Says 93.16% Scorer
A student of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School, Malad, Nilay Dalal, chose science as his stream in class 9. In the future, he wants to be an engineer and develop business ideas.

Sunidhi VijayUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Nilay Dalal | File

“There is a feeling of satisfaction right now, like I have achieved something,” said Nilay Dalal, who scored 93.16% in IGCSE class 10 board exams. A student of Dr S Radhakrishnan International School, Malad, Dalal chose science as his stream in class 9. In the future, he wants to be an engineer and develop business ideas.

“I don’t want to get stuck in the corporate world,” Dalal said.

“I did not procrastinate studying at all. If a topic was taught, I would complete studying that day itself. I ensured there was no room left for doubts after completing a chapter. I completed everything one month before the exams,” he added. 

IGCSE March Results 2024: The Universal School Topper With 95.67% Thanks Parents For Support
“I did not study a lot right before exams. I solved two to three test papers to make sure that I know the subject and to feel confident,” Dalal said, adding that sometimes reading too much can lead to brain fog and create confusion. 

Dalal mentioned that it is vital for the mind to stay fresh during the exams and thus he often indulged in leisure activities like watching television to do so. He adds that he instead believes in mindful studying rather than forced studying. 

“Even if I did not score above 90% in the exams, I would be happy knowing that I did my best during the exams,” Dalal added.

