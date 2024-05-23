IGCSE March Results 2024: The Universal School Topper With 95.67% Thanks Parents For Support

Risha Shah from The Universal School, Ghatkopar. | File

Risha Shah from The Universal School, Ghatkopar, has emerged as the school’s topper in IGCSE, scoring an impressive 95.67%.

“I’m still processing (the news), it's unbelievable! I expected good marks, of course, but didn’t expect to be the school topper. I was a bit nervous but I was also sure I would get good marks because the paper went well. My family, friends everyone are very happy,” Shah shared her excitement.

Shah said she had meticulously prepared for the exams for over two years. Highlighting her exam strategy, she said, “It was a two-year course, I started preparing from the ninth grade itself.”

“I created a timetable with the help of my parents to manage my time for studies and extra curricular activities. I used to study for two hours at home during school and classes. When there was a self-study time I started studying for six hours a day,” she added.

Looking ahead, Shah plans to pursue a career in commerce, though she has yet to decide on which college she will attend.

Shah also stressed the role her family played in her success. “Parents were very supportive. They never pressured me to get good marks or score high. They used to tell me not to take stress and we will be happy with whatever percentage you will get because you have given your 100%."

“Many times I was very stressed out because studying the same thing again and again was troubling. I used to give up on the studies but then parents used to encourage me that I need to revise only the pointers,” she said.