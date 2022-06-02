If I can do it, you can do it,' says NEET PG 2022 topper, Dr. Shagun Batra

Dr. Shagun Batra |

Mumbai: Dr. Shagun Batra, NEET PG topper, from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. She has also secured rank 13 in INICET.

She had never thought that she would become a doctor one day. Shagun has always been a bright student who desired something more challenging, so she enrolled at PCMB and completed her studies in Math and Biology, passing both the Medical and Engineering entrance exams.

"I chose to study medicine, and that is how I ended up here. I learned skills and values in college," she said in to The Free Press Journal.

Shagun had consistently ranked first at Delhi University. "In my third year, I began my PG preparation and I had to attend classes on weekends, which was a tough experience," she added.

Colleges were closed during Covid, leaving only two months for final-year students to finish their degrees. "We were concerned about what would happen because we just had two months to cover the complete final year position when our college started in January," said Dr. Batra.

"We were pushed into covid wards on the first day. It was extremely difficult, and preparation wasn't on our minds. Things began to settle down gradually, and I began to prepare. I steadily increased my pace," she added.

Further Dr. Shagun said, " I've been watching toppers' interviews, but I never pictured myself being one. It was really tough to prepare during the internship because of the tight timeframe."

Finally, she concluded by giving a few insights to the juniors, "When you enter the exam hall, keep a positive attitude and leave your negative thoughts outside. It's going to be a long path for you, but you're all strong and have a lot of potentials. If I can do it, you can do it."