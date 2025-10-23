ICSI Reopens Registration For CS December 2025 Session Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration |

ICSI CS December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the registration portal for the CS December 2025 session from today, October 23. Candidates who are interested can register online through the website at icsi.edu up to October 25, 2025.

Enrolment and Late Fee Details

The students will be able to submit their examination enrollment forms, add modules, or claim higher qualification exemptions in this window. The applications with a late fee of ₹250 will also be accepted. The Executive Programme fee will be ₹1,500 per group, and for the Professional Programme, it will be ₹1,800 per group.

Besides, applications for changes in the exam centre, medium, module, or elective subject can be submitted from October 26 to November 21, 2025, up to 4 PM.

Pre-Exam Test and TDOP Completion

Students need to appear for the pre-examination test from October 11 to October 24, 2025, until 5:30 PM. Students who have not undergone the One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP) or Three Days Orientation Programme (TDOP) will be able to undergo these programmes from October 11 to October 20, 2025.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule

The CS Executive and Professional exams will be held between December 22 and December 29, 2025, in both Hindi and English mediums. All papers will be conducted between 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

A surcharge of USD 100 (or in INR) will be levied on candidates appearing from Dubai. The final schedule and other details are provided on the ICSI portal.

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Log in and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees

Note: Download the ICSI CS December Exam 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.