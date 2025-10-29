ICSI Issues CSEET November 2025 Admit Card; Exam To Be Held On November 8 In Remote-Proctored Mode

ICSI CSEET Admit Card November 2025 | Official Website

ICSI CSEET Admit Card November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday issued the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 session. Candidates registered for the same can now download their hall tickets from the official website at icsi.edu by providing their CSEET unique ID and date of birth.

"This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 08th November 2025. You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions from the link: https://tinyurl.com/2r6wd6mv," reads the notification

Exam Scheduled for November 8

The CSEET November 2025 examination will be held on November 8 in the remote-proctored mode where aspirants can appear from their home or any distant area through laptop or desktop computer. However, mobile phones, tablets, or palmtops are strictly not allowed.

The candidates need to log in to the exam portal 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter after 15 minutes of start time or exit before 90 minutes from the total duration of the exam, which is 120 minutes.

The CSEET November 2025 admit card contains critical information like the name of the candidate, photograph, signature, exam center details (for record), reporting time, exam duration, schedule, and important instructions.

ICSI has guided students to download and print their admit card without errors using Google Chrome or the most recent version of Internet Explorer.

Marking Scheme and Qualifying Criteria

The CSEET will be in the form of computer-based MCQs consisting of four papers. Candidates will need to obtain a minimum of 40% in each paper and 50% in aggregate to qualify. Qualified candidates are those who have passed Class 12 or are appearing in Class 12.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card November 2025 Direct Link