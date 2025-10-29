Telangana Board Opens Registration For Private Arts Candidates To Appear In IPE March 2026 Without College Attendance

Image: Canva

TGBIE IPE 2026: The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) declared that private applicants from the Arts stream may take the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in March 2026 without having to attend college.

Until November 17, 2025, applications may be submitted online at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website.

"For candidates who have passed the qualifying examination other than SSC of Telangana State, incomplete applications and applications received without enclosing original qualifying examination certificate(s), transfer certificate, and migration certificate along with the eligibility certificate will be rejected summarily without any further correspondence," the official notice said.

TGBIE IPE 2026: Important dates

Last date to apply (without late fee): November 17, 2025

Last date to apply (with late fee of ₹200): November 29, 2025

Exam schedule: Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) to be held in March 2026

TGBIE IPE 2026: Application fees

₹500 exemption fee for private candidates.

₹200 late fee for applications.

TGBIE IPE 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must wait at least one year after passing SSC or its equivalent to appear for the first-year Intermediate exam.

Those who completed SSC two or more years ago can appear for both first- and second-year Intermediate exams together.

Students shifting from Science to Arts/Humanities or within Humanities after failing second-year exams must apply for an attendance exemption.

Candidates who have already passed both years may reapply for the Second Language as an additional subject.

Students who completed SSC from boards outside Telangana must obtain an Eligibility Certificate from TGBIE, Hyderabad, and attach it to their online exemption application.

TGBIE IPE 2026: Required documents

Scanned copy of SSC pass certificate

Transfer certificate

Migration or eligibility certificate

Note: Applications sent by post or in person will not be accepted.

Exams for private applicants appearing under exemption will be administered using the existing syllabus that is required for normal students.