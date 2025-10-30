 Gauhati University Issues Clarification On Process For Honoris Causa Degrees
Gauhati University Issues Clarification On Process For Honoris Causa Degrees

Gauhati University refuted reports of unauthorized conferment of honorary degrees, calling them “misleading.” The university clarified that Honoris Causa titles follow a rigorous, multi-tier approval process involving the Executive Council, Chancellor, and University Court. It urged the public to rely only on verified official sources.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Gauhati University Issues Clarification On Process For Honoris Causa Degrees

Guwahati: Gauhati University on Wednesday issued a detailed clarification to counter what it described as “widespread misinformation and misreporting” regarding the conferment of honorary degrees, asserting that no individual has the authority to unilaterally decide on or confer Honoris Causa degrees.

In a statement, the university said the conferment of honorary doctorates — such as Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) or Doctor of Science (D.Sc) follows a rigorous, multi-tiered statutory process involving scrutiny, approval, and concurrence from several governing bodies.

“The conferment of Honoris Causa degrees is a collective institutional decision taken after thorough consideration at multiple statutory levels. No individual or office-bearer has the authority to unilaterally confer such honours,” Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma said in an official statement.

Explaining the procedure, the university noted that all proposals for honorary degrees are first placed before the Executive Council, where they undergo detailed evaluation and discussion.

Only after securing the Council’s approval does a proposal move forward for further consideration. The process then requires the approval of the Chancellor of Gauhati University and the Governor of Assam, who reviews the recommendation with due diligence.

Following this, the matter is presented before the University Court for its concurrence before any final conferment takes place.

The clarification comes amid speculation and reports suggesting that certain individuals within the university may have taken unilateral decisions on conferring honorary degrees.

Gauhati University dismissed such claims as “baseless and misleading,” urging the media and public to rely only on verified institutional communications.

“The university appeals to members of the press, academia, and the public not to be influenced by rumours or unverified information circulating on social media and other platforms,” the statement added.

Gauhati University also encouraged stakeholders to stay updated through its official channels, including its website and verified social media handles on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

