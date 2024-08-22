 ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2024 To Be Announced On August 25; Check Timing Here
On August 25, applicants will get their score cards via the official website, icsi.edu, as per the ICSI CS Professional, Executive result date. The applicants who participated in the CS Executive will also have their official e-result-cum-marks statement uploaded.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
The date of the June session results for the CS Professional and CS Executive exams for the 2017 and 2022 syllabus have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). On August 25, at 2 p.m., the CS Professional results for 2024 and the CS Executive results for June will be announced.

Additionally, the institution stated that registration for the ICSI CS Executive, Professional December program will open on August 26.

On August 25, applicants will get their score cards via the official website, icsi.edu, as per the ICSI CS Professional, Executive result date.

The applicants who participated in the CS Executive will also have their official e-result-cum-marks statement uploaded.

Official Notice

The official notification stated, “The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result."

"In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” it added.

The notice further read, “next Examination for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be held from 21st December 2024 to 30th December 2024 for which online Examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from 26th August 2024.”

