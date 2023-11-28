ICSI CS December 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today | Representative image

Today, November 28, at midnight, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will end the application edit window for the Company Secretary December 2023 test.

Applicants may visit the official website at icsi.edu to modify exam center, module, language medium, and other parameters in the ICSI CS December 2023 exam form.

If candidates have filed for exemption based on higher qualifications, they will also be permitted to modify their optional topic and resubmit their call for papers.

The institute will hold the ICSI CS December 2023 test for executive and professional programs from December 21 to December 30, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Additionally, candidates should be aware that the examinees will have an additional fifteen minutes to study the question papers. To cover any unforeseen circumstances, the business will set aside January 1, January 2, and January 3rd.

How to correct your application:

Go to icsi.edu to access the official ICSI website.

Click the link for application correction on the home page.

A login page will be displayed to you.

Input your login information, including password and user ID.

Edit the information that is needed.

Make the necessary payment.

Save the confirmation page, then print it out.