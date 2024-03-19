ICSI Announces Revised Exam Dates For CS Professional & Executive Programs, June 2024

Representative Image | Freepik

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has recently updated the examination dates for the ICSI CS June 2024 executive and professional programmes. Candidates can find the revised schedule in PDF format on the official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Professional Exam Dates June 2024

Candidates preparing for the ICSI CS June 2024 session can use the given timetable as a guide for the professional exam. The timetable is applicable for both the CS Professional Old Syllabus (2017) and the New Syllabus (2022).

June 2, 2024: Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module – I) and (Group 1)

June 3, 2024: Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence (Module – II) and (Group 2)

June 4, 2024: Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module – III) and (Group 1)

June 5, 2024: Advanced Tax Laws (Module – I) and (Group 1)

June 6, 2024: Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding – up (Module – II) and Elective 2 (Group 2)

June 7, 2024: Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Module – III) and Elective 1 (Group 1)

June 8, 2024: Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Module – I) - No Examination

June 9, 2024: Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies (Module – II) - No Examination

June 9, 2024: Elective 1 out of below 5 subjects [Open Book Exam.] (Module – III) - No Examination

ICSI CS Executive Exam Dates June 2024

Candidates preparing for the ICSI CS June 2024 session can make use of the provided schedule as a guide for the executive examination. This applies to both the Executive Examination (Old Syllabus 2017) and the Executive Examination (New Syllabus 2022).

June 2, 2024: Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Module-I) and (Group-1)

June 3, 2024: Securities Laws and Capital Markets (Module-II) and (Group-2)

June 4, 2024: Company Law (Module-I) and (Group-1)

June 5, 2024: Economic, Business and Commercial Laws (Module-II) and (Group-2)

June 6, 2024: Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure (Module-I) and (Group-1)

June 7, 2024: Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based) (Module-II) and (Group-2)

June 8, 2024: Tax Laws (OMR Based) (Module-I) and (Group-1)

June 9, 2024: Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based) (Module-II)

The enrollment period for the ICSI CS June 2024 exams will continue until March 25, 2024. Individuals who intend to sit for the exam must enroll after successfully completing the CS pre-examination test. It is crucial for candidates to take note of the updated exam schedule and ensure timely enrollment to avoid missing the opportunity to participate in the ICSI CS June 2024 examinations.

The students are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates related to the exam.