ICSI Result Date Announced: CS Professional & Executive Programmes, June 2024 Exam Details Out

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the result dates for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme examinations. Candidates can access their results on the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.

Following the declaration of results, the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the institute's website. Candidates are advised to download this statement for their reference as no physical copies will be issued.

Result Date:

The ICSI CS and Executive results are scheduled to be announced on Sunday, February 25.

Timing:

The Professional Programme results will be disclosed at 11 am, followed by the Executive Programme results at 2 pm.

Submission Deadline for Examination Fee:

Candidates intending to appear for the June 2024 examinations must submit their examination fee by February 26.

Examination Date:

ICSI has announced that the upcoming Professional Programme and Executive Programme examinations will be held from June 1 to June 10.

How to Check ICSI CS and Executive Results:

Visit the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.

On the homepage, locate and click on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme result link.

Enter your login credentials (such as roll number and password).

After logging in successfully, download the result.

It's recommended to take a printout of the result for future reference.

With these instructions, candidates can efficiently check their results and stay informed about the upcoming examination schedule set by ICSI.