ICSI Opens Registration For CS Executive And Professional Exams For June 2024 Session At icsi.edu

The ICSI is commencing registration for the CS Executive and Professional exams for the June 2024 session on its official website, icsi.edu.

Candidates seeking to enroll in the CS Executive exam are required to have finished an online pre-examination assessment and a one-day orientation course. Likewise, individuals wishing to take the CS Professional exam must have successfully completed the CS Executive exam.

Fees

The registration fees details for CS Executive and Professional exams for June 2024 for each module costs Rs 1,200. If there are any changes required, such as switching modules, exam centers, language mediums, or optional subjects, a fee of Rs 250 applies. Additionally, a late registration fee of Rs 250 is charged.

For candidates opting for an overseas center like Dubai, there's an additional surcharge of US dollars 100 or its equivalent in Indian rupees, i.e., Rs 8,309, on top of the examination fee. Also, if a candidate wishes to switch their center from India to Dubai, they will need to pay a surcharge of 100 US dollars or Rs 8,309 along with the exam fee.

Steps to apply for CS Executive and Professional exams for June 2024:

Visit the official website - icsi.edu.

Click on the registration link on the homepage and complete the registration process.

Log in and fill in the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents following the provided specifications and pay the applicable fees.

Review the application thoroughly and submit it.