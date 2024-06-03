ICSE, ISC Recheck Results OUT; When Is The Supplementary Exam? | File Photo

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) recheck results 2024 have been released by the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today, June 3. The official website, cisce.org, will provide candidates with access to the ICSE, ISC 2024 recheck results.

Important Dates

Students can apply for ICSE, ISC 2024 re-evaluation from June 3 to June 5, according to the official schedule. Applications for the CISCE Class 10, 12 improvement exams in 2024 will be accepted from June 5–11.

On July 1, the ICSE and ISC 2024 supplementary examinations will take place. The revaluation cost for CISCE 2024 is Rs 1,500. There is no return for the ICSE, ISC 2024 re-evaluation cost. Students can use net banking, debit cards, credit cards, UPI, or online banking to pay the ICSE, ISC 2024 revaluation fee.

ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam

Students can apply for the CISCE Improvement examinations 2024 if they want to raise their scores in one or more subjects. The CISCE 2024 compartment exams require students to pass in a minimum of four courses, including English. The improvement cost for each paper or subject in ICSE, ISC 2024 is Rs 500. There is no refund for the CISCE 2024 improvement exam price.

How to apply?

-Go to cisce.org, the official website.

-Click the ICSE, ISC re-check result 2024 link on the webpage.

-A login page will appear after the redirection.

-Enter the necessary information.

-The results of your ISC 2024 or ICSE 2024 recheck will be shown on the screen.

-Print off the document after downloading it for your records.

ICSE, ISC Exam 2024

This time, the ISC overall pass percentage is 98.19 percent, while the ICSE pass percentage is 99.47 percent. 2,43,617 pupils took the ICSE in total, and 2,42,328 of them passed. Similarly, 98,088 out of 99,901 pupils who took the ISC test passed it.