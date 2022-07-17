ICSE Class 10 results on July 17 : All you need to know

Visit the CISCE's official website at www.cisce.org for the official results |

Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) Class 10 results will be announced soon. Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the ICSE revealed that Class 10 results will be on July 17, Sunday.

"ICSE class 10 results to be announced on July 17," said a statement by the Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

The ICSE semester 2 exams were administered by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board from April 25 to May 23, 2022. Exams for ISC Semester 2 were given from April 26 until June 13, 2022. It should be mentioned that the Board held the tests over the course of two semesters.

In the press release put out by CISCE, it has been mentioned that candidates who didn't appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 exam as a whole will be marked absent and their results will not be declared.

At what time will ICSE Class 10 results be declared?

ICSE Class 10 results will be declared on July 17, Sunday, at 5 PM.

Here's how students can access and download ICSE Class 10 results:

Visit the CISCE's official website at www.cisce.org.

Click the link that says "ICSE Class 10 Result 2022" on the homepage after selecting ICSE from the course option.

Enter your login information, such as your date of birth, unique identification number, index no, and captcha.

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet will be shown on the screen after you click submit.

Take a printout of the result after downloading it for your records.

Here's how students can access the results through SMS :

To see the ICSE 2022 results, candidates need to type their unique id in the following way, in the 'New Message box' : ICSE 1234567 (Seven digit unique id)

Send the message to the number : 09248082883

The result will be displayed with your name and marks of different subjects

Here's how to send ICSE Class 10 paper for rechecking :

The CISCE has made provisions for rechecking the results through the official website www.cisce.org

The rechecking charges for ICSE papers will be Rs.1000 per paper per subject.

Rechecking of the ICSE Class 10 result is only applicable for Semester 2 and not Semester 1, as the process for the latter has already been completed.

The recheck module will be activated between July 17, 2022, 5:00 PM to July 23, 2022. No further request for rechecking will be entertained beyond July 23.

How students can access marksheet and passing certificates through DigiLocker :

The CISCE has stated that it will make all digitally signed copies available on the DigiLocker facility established by the Government of India. The digitally signed documents shall be available through DigiLocker 24 hours after the results are announced.

Here's how to sign up for DigiLocker :

First you need a mobile number.

The mobile number will be authenticated by sending OTP (One-Time-Password).

Then you have to select a username and password.

Following the sequence will help create a DigiLocker account.

Students can then download the digitally signed documents issued by CISCE.