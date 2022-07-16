ICSE Class 10 results to be out tomorrow; here's how to download results

ICSE |

Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) Class 10 results will be announced soon. Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the ICSE revealed that Class 10 results will be on July 17, Sunday.

"ICSE class 10 results to be announced on July 17," said the Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

The ICSE semester 2 exams were administered by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board from April 25 to May 23, 2022. Exams for ISC Semester 2 were given from April 26 until June 13, 2022. It should be mentioned that the Board held the tests over the course of two semesters.

Here's how students can download ICSE Class 10 results:

Visit the CISCE's official website at www.cisce.org.

Click the link that says "ICSE Class 10 Result 2022" on the homepage.

Enter your login information, such as your date of birth and unique identification number.

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet will be shown on the screen after you click submit.

Take a printout of the result after downloading it for your records.