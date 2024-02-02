ICMAI Extends Registration Deadline For CMA Exams To June 2024 | Pixabay

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the registration deadline for the CMA Foundation, Inter, and Final Exams to February 10. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website icmai.in.

When applying for the CMA Foundation Exams 2024 online, candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 1,200, while overseas candidates are required to pay 60 USD.

For the CMA June 2024 Final Exams, candidates need to pay Rs 1,400 for Group-1 and Rs 2,800 for Group-2. Overseas candidates' fees for the final exams are 90 USD for both papers.

Based on the official timetable, the CMA Foundation Exam for June 2024 is scheduled for June 16, and the CMA Final Exams for June 2024 will take place from June 11 to June 18, 2024.

The CMA Foundation June 2024 exam will take place in two sessions. The first session includes paper 1 and paper 2, scheduled from 10 am to 12 noon. The second session comprises paper 3 and paper 4, scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm.