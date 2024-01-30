ICAI May 2024 CA Exam To Be Held In Accordance With NEP 2020, Changes in Exam Pattern Announced | icai.org

In line with the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) and global education standards, ICAI has formulated the New Scheme of Education and Training. ICAI will conduct the inaugural Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations under this new scheme this year. The new plan was unveiled after taking into account the opinions of numerous stakeholders. Launched on July 1, 2023, the New Scheme of Education and Training was first published in the Indian Gazette on June 22, 2023.

According to the details provided on the official ICAI website, the New Scheme of Education and Training is aimed at preparing future Chartered Accountants to be globally competent. The curriculum focuses on enhancing learning methods, comprehensive skill evaluation, practical training, industry alignment, and a multidisciplinary approach to learning.

The new scheme includes two years of intensive and seamless practical instruction. This nine- to twelve-month industrial training program will not require examinations.

On the final leg of the practical training session, the training is also an option.

By utilizing self-paced online modules, individuals can access the necessary industry orientation and engage in technology-enabled learning.

Final-level required paper on a multidisciplinary case study including strategic management is completed. This research evaluates how professional information from various disciplines is merged with the abilities learned via hands-on training.

In order to evaluate the higher order thinking abilities and general professional competence of prospective chartered accountants, this exam is open-book and case study oriented.

In order to refine the analytical skills of prospective chartered accountants, assessments at the Intermediate and Final levels consist of 30-mark multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on case studies and studies.

The Final Level program includes key topics in the fields of information technology and ethical education.

Exam Schedule

The exam schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May 2024 exams has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The dates of the CA Foundation course examinations are June 20, 22, 24, and 26. Exams for Intermediate Group 1 are scheduled for May 3, 5, and 7, and exams for Group 2 are scheduled for May 9, 11, and 13. Group 1 will take the CA Final exams on May 2, 4, and 6 and Group 2 on May 8, 10, and 12.