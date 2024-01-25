ICAI Releases CA May-June 2024 Exam Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the timetable for the CA May-June Exam 2024, covering the Foundation, Inter, and Final courses. Aspirants can access the detailed schedule on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Key Highlights of the Datesheet:

Foundation Course:

Examination dates: June 20, 22, 24, and 26, 2024.

Paper 1 and 2: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 3 and 4: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Intermediate Course:

Group 1 exams on May 3, 5, and 7, 2024.

Group 2 exams on May 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

All papers from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Final Course:

Group 1 exams on May 2, 4, and 6, 2024.

Group 2 exams on May 8, 10, and 12, 2024.

Papers 1 to 5: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 6: 2 pm to 6 pm.

Read Also REC wins ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting 2022-23

International Taxation:

Assessment Test on May 10 and 12, 2024.

All papers for INTT - AT: 2 pm to 6 pm.

As the ICAI continues its commitment to maintaining the integrity and standards of the CA profession, the released datesheet provides clarity and guidance for candidates planning to undertake the examinations in May and June 2024. For any additional information, candidates can refer to the official ICAI website.