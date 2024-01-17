 REC wins ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting 2022-23
REC wins ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting 2022-23

FPJ Bureau
Updated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 01:11 AM IST
REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has been honored with the ‘ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting 2022–23’ by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Ajoy Chowdhury, Director (Finance), received the award in the presence of Vishno Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh at an event held in Raipur.

Ajoy Chowdhury expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the dedication of REC Limited's team in maintaining top-notch financial practices.

Recently, REC was recognized for its exceptional performance in risk management and bestowed with the ‘Golden Peacock Award’ by the Institute of Directors (IOD). Additionally, the company was conferred the 'Best Central PSU' Award in the Financial Services category at the Dun & Bradstreet PSU Awards 2023.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India through its Research Committee organises the ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting since the year 1958 to recognise and encourage excellence in preparation and presentation of financial as well as non-financial information in the annual reports by the entities across various sectors.

