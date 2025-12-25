SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key OUT At ssc.gov.in; Objections Open Till December 27

SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key: The SSC CPO SI Answer key for Paper 1 was made available by the Staff Selection Commission on December 24. It was made available via ssc.gov.in. Candidates who took the test can use their login information, which includes their password and registration number, to get their answer key. The deadline for contesting the official answer key is December 27 at 6 p.m.

Direct link of the official announcement

SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key: Important dates

SSC CPO SI Paper 1 Exam Dates: December 9 to December 12, 2025

SSC CPO SI Paper 1 Answer Key Released: December 24, 2025

Last Date to Challenge Answer Key: December 27, 2025 (till 6:00 pm)

Answer Key Challenge Fee: ₹50 per question/answer

Note:

Challenges submitted after December 27 (6 pm) will not be accepted.

Representations sent through any mode other than the official portal will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key: Fees

Each question or answer that is challenged has an answer key challenge charge of INR 50.

SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

The procedure for downloading the SSC CPO answer key is listed below for candidates:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov, the official website.

Step 2: In the notice board area, choose, "Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 (Paper-I): Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) – regarding"

Step 3: The message will show up on the screen; carefully read it.

Step 4: Click "Login" on the homepage now.

Step 5: Enter the necessary login information.

Step 6: The screen displays the answer key.

Step 7: Save the file after downloading the answer key.

